Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,203 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 81,226 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.00% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 993,093 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 480,390 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,264 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 92,943 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 284,443 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 12,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,159 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,482 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 93,048 shares during the last quarter.

MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $6.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

