Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,286 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Garmin by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 45,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Garmin by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 213,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,819,000 after buying an additional 64,619 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,268,000 after buying an additional 156,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $282,838.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. Insiders sold a total of 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

GRMN opened at $132.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $70.63 and a 12 month high of $133.43.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

