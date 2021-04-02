Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,933 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12,091.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,881 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,491,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,566,000 after acquiring an additional 586,308 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,335,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 502.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 408,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,172,000 after buying an additional 340,489 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,691.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 122,245 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $56.02 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $40.17 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.05.

