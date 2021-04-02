Stifel Financial Corp Sells 10,254 Shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,254 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Inphi were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPHI. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Inphi by 8,913.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,263,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,063 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Inphi by 449.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,109,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,067,000 after purchasing an additional 907,553 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Inphi by 926.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 893,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,318,000 after purchasing an additional 806,108 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Inphi in the fourth quarter valued at $108,382,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inphi in the fourth quarter valued at $104,633,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inphi alerts:

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total value of $164,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inphi stock opened at $180.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -139.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Inphi Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.44.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays cut shares of Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.38.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.