Stifel Financial Corp Sells 18,370 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,973 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,370 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 7,265.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NUAN. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

NUAN opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.10, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.30. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $51.62.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

