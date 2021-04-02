Stifel Financial Corp Sells 863 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in BeiGene by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $342.28 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $124.26 and a fifty-two week high of $388.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.41.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Howard Liang sold 12,600 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $4,345,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,573,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,774,303.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,528,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,754 shares of company stock valued at $32,030,682 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BGNE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.56.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

