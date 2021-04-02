Stifel Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,401,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,034,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,199,000 after purchasing an additional 34,880 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 791,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,491,000 after buying an additional 42,033 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,384,000 after buying an additional 28,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,426,000 after buying an additional 62,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $152.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 65.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.30. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.55.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.29.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

