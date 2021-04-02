Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Guess’ (NYSE:GES)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,900 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 921% compared to the average daily volume of 382 put options.

GES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Guess' alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth about $1,357,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth about $12,793,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth about $2,828,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GES opened at $24.56 on Friday. Guess’ has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.51.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Guess’ will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Guess”s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.