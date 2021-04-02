Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,445 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,003% compared to the average daily volume of 131 put options.

Shares of NYSE:BW opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.94 million, a P/E ratio of -80.83 and a beta of 2.77.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 10,720,785 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $64,753,541.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,640,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,705,684.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 17,094 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,053.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,739,879 shares of company stock valued at $64,865,241. Insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BW. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 256.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 57,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

BW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

