Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average of $50.20. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $71.58. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 0.63.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $336,129.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $1,765,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,732 shares of company stock worth $2,710,457. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

