StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 2.21% of StoneCastle Financial worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in StoneCastle Financial in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StoneCastle Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in StoneCastle Financial in the third quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 17.2% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 78,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCastle Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Praag Michael Van acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $99,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 6,100 shares of company stock worth $121,061 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of StoneCastle Financial stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.66. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.68 million, a P/E ratio of 63.26 and a beta of 0.76.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.