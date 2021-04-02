STRAKS Market Capitalization Tops $95,853.56 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 72.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. STRAKS has a market cap of $95,853.56 and $5.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

