Stratex International (LON:STI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Stratex International Plc (LON:STI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Stratex International shares last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,832,383 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.50.

About Stratex International (LON:STI)

Stratex International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

