Stratis Market Cap Tops $257.01 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $1.98 or 0.00003303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $257.01 million and approximately $50.02 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stratis has traded up 33.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00015082 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 129,809,348 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org

