Stratis (STRAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $269.91 Million

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 38.4% against the dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $269.91 million and $54.97 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $2.08 or 0.00003493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 129,828,896 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com

Buying and Selling Stratis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

