Streamr (DATA) Price Up 8.3% Over Last Week

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Streamr coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $151.47 million and $13.43 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Streamr

DATA is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 864,825,679 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars.

