Strike Market Capitalization Tops $162.71 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Strike coin can currently be bought for about $62.96 or 0.00105469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded flat against the dollar. Strike has a market capitalization of $162.71 million and $45.28 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00073374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.59 or 0.00279061 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.17 or 0.00819408 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00090650 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00028027 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010214 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,584,235 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

