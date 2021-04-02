Stryker (NYSE:SYK) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Head to Head Survey

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Stryker has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motus GI has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Stryker and Motus GI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryker $14.88 billion 6.14 $2.08 billion $8.26 29.41 Motus GI $110,000.00 509.98 -$23.09 million ($0.92) -1.30

Stryker has higher revenue and earnings than Motus GI. Motus GI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stryker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Stryker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of Motus GI shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Stryker shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Motus GI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stryker and Motus GI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryker 12.35% 20.94% 8.77% Motus GI -12,916.77% -151.69% -77.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Stryker and Motus GI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryker 1 6 14 1 2.68 Motus GI 0 0 5 0 3.00

Stryker presently has a consensus price target of $234.68, suggesting a potential downside of 3.40%. Motus GI has a consensus price target of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Motus GI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Motus GI is more favorable than Stryker.

Summary

Stryker beats Motus GI on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment provides neurotechnology products, which include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, such as synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 75 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

