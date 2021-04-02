Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:FUJHY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 60,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,206. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Subaru has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Subaru had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Subaru will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

