Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:FUJHY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 60,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,206. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Subaru has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.73.
Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Subaru had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Subaru will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Subaru Company Profile
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.
