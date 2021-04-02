Südzucker (SZU) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Südzucker (ETR: SZU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/1/2021 – Südzucker was given a new €13.00 ($15.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Südzucker was given a new €16.90 ($19.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Südzucker was given a new €13.00 ($15.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Südzucker was given a new €14.70 ($17.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of SZU stock traded down €0.11 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €14.34 ($16.87). 190,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,903. Südzucker AG has a twelve month low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a twelve month high of €17.76 ($20.89). The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €13.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.21.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

