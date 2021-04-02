Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,200 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the February 28th total of 236,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 564,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on WISA. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Summit Wireless Technologies from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

WISA opened at $3.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. Summit Wireless Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.97.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 407.13% and a negative net margin of 791.48%.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

