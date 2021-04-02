Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CFO Sells $201,810.00 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CFO Sydney Carey sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $201,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sydney Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Sydney Carey sold 24,008 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $520,013.28.

NASDAQ SUMO traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $19.20. 2,555,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,787. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.01.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.13 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth $1,429,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $720,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 347,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after buying an additional 229,096 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 138,494.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 47,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $7,993,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SUMO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

