Sumokoin (SUMO) Price Up 22.4% This Week

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Sumokoin has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $119,793.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.14 or 0.00434233 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 90.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

