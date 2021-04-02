SUN Reaches Market Cap of $190.32 Million (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One SUN token can now be purchased for $38.92 or 0.00065233 BTC on major exchanges. SUN has a total market capitalization of $190.32 million and $263.57 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SUN has traded up 39.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00074275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.38 or 0.00280545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $472.09 or 0.00791280 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00088904 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00028754 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010093 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,890,183 tokens. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

SUN Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

