Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.43

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.43 and traded as high as C$27.04. Suncor Energy shares last traded at C$27.02, with a volume of 5,510,591 shares traded.

SU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$28.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.98.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.14 billion and a PE ratio of -9.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.43.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.26 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.69%.

About Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

