Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot Sells 2,626 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,626 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $163,914.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Michelle Philpot sold 8,207 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $467,470.72.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Michelle Philpot sold 1,645 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $90,573.70.

On Monday, March 15th, Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $160,719.87.

NASDAQ:RUN traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,376,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,083,502. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,478.62 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average of $66.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,193 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sunrun by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,483,000 after purchasing an additional 464,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Sunrun by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,389 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.26.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

