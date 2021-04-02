Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Short Interest Up 37.1% in March

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the February 28th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Sunworks stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Sunworks has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $29.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.82 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Get Sunworks alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUNW. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sunworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sunworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sunworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sunworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sunworks by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.