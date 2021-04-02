Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.55

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and traded as high as $17.69. Sunworks shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 10,580,497 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.
The company has a market capitalization of $459.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
About Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)
Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.
