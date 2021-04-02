Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.55

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and traded as high as $17.69. Sunworks shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 10,580,497 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $459.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,050,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

