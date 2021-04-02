Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.00 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 59.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $64.70 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,108.32 or 0.03539017 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00025651 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 635,343,625 coins and its circulating supply is 312,229,734 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

