Susan Seilheimer Brennan Sells 2,000 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $53,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,756.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Susan Seilheimer Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $60,620.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $72,860.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 4,664 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $181,336.32.

On Monday, January 4th, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $55,520.00.

Shares of NYSE:BE traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,674,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,788. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.13.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.88.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

