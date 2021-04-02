sUSD Hits Market Capitalization of $145.23 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. sUSD has a total market cap of $145.23 million and $51.37 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001703 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00051389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00020397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,423.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.02 or 0.00649712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00069523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00028025 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Token Trading

