sUSD (SUSD) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, sUSD has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One sUSD token can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00001708 BTC on major exchanges. sUSD has a market cap of $144.89 million and approximately $36.61 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00054636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020089 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 754.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.33 or 0.00676908 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00070036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00028641 BTC.

About sUSD

SUSD is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

