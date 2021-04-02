Swarm (SWM) Market Cap Achieves $7.45 Million

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0953 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Swarm has traded up 30.1% against the dollar. Swarm has a market cap of $7.45 million and approximately $77,779.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00052765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,098.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $393.67 or 0.00659675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00069771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00027983 BTC.

About Swarm

SWM is a token. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org

Swarm Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

