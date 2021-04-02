Swerve Trading 22.2% Higher This Week (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Swerve has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swerve token can now be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00002620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $18.11 million and approximately $7.04 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swerve Token Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 13,237,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,535,972 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

Swerve Token Trading

