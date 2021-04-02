SwftCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $12.05 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $14.87 million and approximately $12.05 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwftCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SwftCoin has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00052938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 986.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $393.15 or 0.00660740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00069911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00028085 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SwftCoin is a token. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SwftCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

