Swingby Hits Market Capitalization of $88.24 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, Swingby has traded 37.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $88.24 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00068707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00054770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00019769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.91 or 0.00293617 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 790.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,136,128 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

