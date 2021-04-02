Sylo Hits Market Capitalization of $21.76 Million (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded up 22.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Sylo has a market capitalization of $21.76 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sylo has traded up 49.3% against the US dollar. One Sylo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000135 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sylo Profile

SYLO is a coin. It launched on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io . Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Sylo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

