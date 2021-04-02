Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.13

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.13 and traded as high as $9.36. Synalloy shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 56,107 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $85.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 7.30%.

In related news, VP Sarah M. Cunningham sold 8,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $84,731.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,564.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synalloy during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Synalloy by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 24,215 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synalloy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

