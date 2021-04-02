SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. SYNC Network has a market cap of $15.75 million and $249,661.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $244.93 or 0.00412255 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005646 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00026005 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,979.01 or 0.05014106 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000147 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SYNC Network’s total supply is 136,824,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,410,644 tokens. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

SYNC Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.