Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,544,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,940 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.45% of Syneos Health worth $173,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYNH. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 498.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 262.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 111,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 80,846 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 9.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,570 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

SYNH stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.92 and a 1-year high of $81.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.85.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $4,883,067.87. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,746,741 shares of company stock valued at $352,203,094. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

