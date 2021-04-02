SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) SVP Simon Leung Sells 151 Shares

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) SVP Simon Leung sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total value of $17,294.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,000,761.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.98. 291,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $117.99. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.22.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cross Research cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $511,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $2,882,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $36,500,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,951,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,941,000 after acquiring an additional 384,351 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.