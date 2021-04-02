Syscoin (SYS) Market Cap Reaches $218.31 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000601 BTC on popular exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $218.31 million and approximately $9.17 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.66 or 0.00355348 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000829 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002380 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000643 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 609,734,328 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.