Syscoin (SYS) Trading Up 13.5% Over Last Week

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $208.16 million and approximately $7.67 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $205.73 or 0.00344488 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000832 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002379 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 609,704,792 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.