TaaS Price Reaches $0.84 on Major Exchanges (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TaaS coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TaaS alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00052452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,075.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.74 or 0.00663864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00069607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00028211 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TAAS is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

Buying and Selling TaaS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.