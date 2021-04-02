Tachyon Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.17 Million (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Tachyon Protocol has a total market cap of $26.79 million and $2.17 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded up 50% against the dollar. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tachyon Protocol alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.90 or 0.00139171 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000726 BTC.

About Tachyon Protocol

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tachyon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tachyon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tachyon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tachyon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.