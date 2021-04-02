Tap Price Hits $0.0076 on Exchanges (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Tap has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. Tap has a market capitalization of $9.40 million and approximately $543,744.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tap

Tap is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

