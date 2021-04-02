Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,573 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Target makes up about 1.1% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $4,128,843. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.72. 2,730,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,074,151. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $100.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $201.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.93.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.90.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

