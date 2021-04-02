Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,658 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Target comprises 1.5% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $655,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $78,728,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 27,969 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $4,128,843. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,730,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,151. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $201.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.90.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

