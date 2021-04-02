Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.07

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.07 and traded as high as $1.81. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 1,903,194 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGB. Scotiabank upgraded Taseko Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taseko Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.26.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $512.28 million, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 2.59.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.07 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 11.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 56,214 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 155,097 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 37,291 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

