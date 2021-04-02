Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $686.54

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 686.54 ($8.97) and traded as high as GBX 774.20 ($10.11). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 765.60 ($10.00), with a volume of 540,884 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 750.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 686.54. The company has a market capitalization of £3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile (LON:TATE)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

